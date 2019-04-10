SAVAGE, John Raymond:
Unexpectedly after finishing his grass cart race in Oxford, on April 7, 2019. Loving husband and hero of Aiza and her families, loving father and father-in-law of Karl and Mel, and Melissa, adored uncleto Tania, a very special step- father, granddad, great-granddad and uncle to many. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late John Savage, C/- PO Box 39001 Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for John will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019