SANDS, John David:
(Patron – City of Christchurch Highland Pipe Band). On June 3, 2019, at Cashmere View Hospital, after a battle with cancer; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis, a much loved father and father-in-law of Karyn and Kerry, and Adrian. A cherished Granddad of Ryan and Rochelle, Shannon and Ian, Candyce and Jason, the late Ashlee, and wee Nick and a loved great-granddad. Messages to the Sands family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At David's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019