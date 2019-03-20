RHODES,
John Charles Timaru:
On March 12, 2019, after a battle with life, aged 65 years. Youngest son of the late Pat and Guy Rhodes (Timaru), loved little brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Jo (Timaru), Tim and MaryAnn (Tasmania), Vicki and Nick Williams (Christchurch), and a loved uncle, and friend. Special thanks to Vicki for her loving care of John.
John touched many people
in many ways
and will not be forgotten.
A Private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019