PEARCE, John William: CPFather John passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Blenheim. Dearly loved son of Bill and Maureen Pearce (both deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Helen, Brian and Kerry, Ann and Neil Cartwright, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to c/- Star of the Sea Parish, 61 Maxwell Road, Blenheim 7201. A Rosary for Father John will be recited at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, at 7.00pm, on Friday, May 10, followed by a Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Marlborough Convention Centre, Alfred Street, Blenheim, at 11.00am on Saturday, May 11. Father John will continue his journey home to Sydney for burial.