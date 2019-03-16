NOBLE, John Fraser:
Passed suddenly at home, aged 56 years. Dearly loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Tewaimarama and Tobias, Harley, Cherie and Eron, Harmony, Shania, Matthew, and TJ. Much loved grandad of Makoia, Kingdom Reign, Kahlia, and Manaia. Will be dearly missed by all his friends.
"Rest in Peace Dad"
The Family wish to thanks Ian for all his efforts. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A service to Celebrate John's life will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, March 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019