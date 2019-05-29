John NEWELL

Guest Book
  • "Love to you Sue, Greg & Dave & family. Will miss John's..."
    - Paul & Bridget Stanley
  • "Thinking of you and your family Sue during this sad time. ..."
  • "Our thoughts and prayers to you and yours Sue . Love from..."
    - Andrea Wall
  • "NEWELL, John: The wit, the advice, the good times we have..."
    - John NEWELL
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

NEWELL, John Anthony:
On May 27, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 54 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Susan, much loved dad of Greg, and Dave, and a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Newell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John to Balmoral Recreation Area Charitable Trust would be appreciated. A Celebration of John's life will be held in the Sydenham Room, Cashmere Club, 50 Colombo Street, Cashmere, on Sunday, June 2, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on May 29, 2019
