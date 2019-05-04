MIDDLETON, John Patrick:
6 May 1931 – 1 May 2019.
At Aria Gardens peacefully surrounded by his family and fortified by the Sacraments. Cherished husband of Grace. Brother of Monsignor William (Bill) Middleton Christchurch. Faithful and much loved father of Katharine, Karl, Elizabeth, Patrick, Dominic, Simon and their families. Poppa John of 20 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Many thanks to the management and staff at Aria Gardens for their care, dedication and compassion. Rosary will be prayed at 5.30pm, Sunday, May 5, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Fenwick Avenue, Milford. Requiem Mass for the repose of John's soul will be celebrated at 11.00am on Monday, May 6, at St. Anne's Chapel, 3 Cole Place, Te Atatu, South Auckland.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2019