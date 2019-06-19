McINTOSH, John David:
Born in Lawrence, Otago, on July 15, 1931. Formerly of Dunedin. Died peacefully in Rangiora, Nth Canterbury, on June 17, 2019. Dearly loved husband and friend of Ann, best father of Andrew, Isabel and Susan. Grandad of Rachael, Hannah, Sarah Joy, Rebekah, Joshua, Rosa, Antonina, Cordelia, Benn and Maxx, and great-grandad of Indigo. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated www.neurological.org.nz
A service to remember John will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Friday, June 21, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019