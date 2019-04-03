McDONALD, John Gray:

4.10.1952 - 18.3.2019
Loved father of Corey and Clinton, Dallas and Troy (deceased). Loved family member of Uncle Ian, June and Mac, Heather and Richard, and Colin and their families. Much loved uncle, cousin and friend. Adored Grandad of TJ, Pyper and Thomas. A memorial service will take place at the Rai Valley Cemetery, details to be confirmed. Messages to PO Box 415, Blenheim 7240.
Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019