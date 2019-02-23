John MAULE

MAULE, John Graham:
On February 20, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by family, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill, much loved father and father-in-law of Serena, Casey and Kirsten, Tammy and Joel, loving granddad of Josh, and Harlow, and loved by his wider family. Special thanks to the Christchurch Oncology Team, Nurse Maude, Christchurch Ready Mix, and Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Maule, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, February 27, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019
