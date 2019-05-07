LEE, John Nicholas (Jack):
On May 4, 2019, at 4.35pm, passed away at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Cherished husband of Mary for 61 years, beloved father of Paul, Simon and Stephen (deceased). Much loved father-in-law of Maree, and grandfather of Leanne, Joshua, Ebony and Keegan.
Dearly loved, Sadly missed, Rest in Peace.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Thursday, May 9, at 11.00am. Single garden flower or a donation to the Cancer Society will be gratefully received.
Published in The Press from May 7 to May 8, 2019