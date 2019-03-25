Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John IRVING. View Sign



John Martin (Uncle Jack):

Of Albury. Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare, on March 22, 2019. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Richie and Adair. Loved uncle of Kathryn and Davie Hill, Margaret and Stuart Holland, David and Anna Irving, Diana Renwick, and Jenny and Guy Bassett. Adored great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Born March 24, 1929. Uncle Jack was just two days short of his 90th birthday. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, March 26, at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at the Albury Cemetery. Messages to the Irving Family 'Lanark Downs' RD 14, Cave 7984.







