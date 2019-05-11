Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John INCH. View Sign Death Notice



(formerly from 'The Lighthouse', Hororata) On May 9, 2019, peacefully at Westmar Senior Care, Darfield, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Doris (nee Northcott) for 70 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Norman and Barbara, Harold and Hermione and the late Margaret, a good friend of Debbie, loved grandfather of Michael and Marianna, Marie and AJ; Nicki, Rodney and Rachael, Diana (deceased) and Luke, Cherie, Sam, and Chanelle, and a special great-grandad of his 6 great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Gordon, Jean King, and Cyril (all deceased). Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Westmar Senior Care for their loving care of John and continuing care of Doris. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Inch, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for John will be held in the Darfield Community Centre, 92 North Terrace, Darfield, on Friday, May 17, at 2.00pm.







