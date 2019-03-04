John HONEYBONE

  • "I knew John many years ago and in my humble opinion he was..."
    - Pat robson
  • "HONEYBONE, John Robert: Peacefully on March 2, 2019, at..."
    - John HONEYBONE
    Published in: The Press

HONEYBONE, John Robert:
On March 2, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline, much loved father of Dale, and Scott, loved Pop of Jack, Paige, and James, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Honeybone, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to CCS Disability Action (Crippled Children's Society) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Funeral details to follow.

Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2019
