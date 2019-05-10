Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



John Russell (Jack):

Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on May 8, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann, and the late Eileen Pratt, dearly loved father of Susan, John, and Gary, father-in-law of Lee, and loved grandfather of Anna, and Ross, great-grandfather of Isla, Jock, and Lachlan. Loved step-father of Ross and Anne, Vicki and Neil, Gary and Sue, and step-grandfather of Jake, Hannah, Kate, and Kinsley. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Ballarat Rest Home for their amazing love and care of Jack. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jack Hockley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held in the Oxford Club, 160 High Street, Oxford, on Monday, May 13, at 11.30am, private cremation thereafter.







