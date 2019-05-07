GOODWIN, John Francis:
Reg. No. 665921, Pvte, 6NZAGH J Force, WW2. On May 5, 2019, aged 92 years, peacefully at WesleyCare, Papanui. Loved husband of the late Ruth Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Christine, Diane, Rose, Kevin, Lorraine (deceased), John, Jillian, Michael, and their spouses/partners. Dearly loved by his 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Goodwin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A funeral service will be held in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 7, 2019