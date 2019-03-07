GANT, John Anthony:
Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital on March 6, 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of the late Jack and Mamie Gant, loved brother of Christine Holling, and Peter Gant, brother-in-law of Rodney, loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The Family would like to thank the staff of Christchurch Hospital for the devoted care shown to John. Messages may be addressed to the Gant Family, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. According to John's wishes, a private ceremony has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2019