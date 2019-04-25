FRANCIS, John William:
On April 23, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Dorothy, loving father and father-in-law of Mike and Anna, Kirsten, and Jane and John Finlayson. Loved and treasured grandad of Georgia, Sam, Ben, Tim, Alex and Josh, and his beloved furry friend Charlie.
"A fighter to the end and
now at peace"
A special thanks to the staff at Burwood Hospital and Park Lane Retirement Village for their wonderful care of John. Messages may be sent to the Francis family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Waitikiri Golf Club, Waitikiri Drive, Burwood, on Monday, April 29 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019