John Noel (Noel):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Windsor Court, Ohaupo, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret O'Connor and the late Peggy Fitzgerald. Loved father and father-in-law of Irene and Phil King, John and Ruth, Cathy and Peter Adams, and David and Tomoko. Beloved Grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Loved by the O'Connor Family. Special thanks to the Staff of Radius Windsor Court and Camellia Rest Home, Te Awamutu, for taking wonderful care of Noel.
'Rest in peace'
A Requiem Mass for Noel will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at The Ohaupo Cemetery. All communications to The Fitzgerald Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019