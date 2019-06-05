John DEROLES

DEROLES, John Michael
Perry (Michael):
On June 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved father and father-in-law of Michael-John and Marie, Suzanne, Simon and Kathryn, Leanne and Chris, and Oliver and Olivia, much loved grandfather of his nine grandchildren, and a loved brother of Anne (deceased), Jono, and Timothy. Special thanks to his dear friend Dr Stu Brown, his G.P.'s Dr Keshvara (Huntly), and Dr Sweeney, and Marjorie and the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Deroles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to farewell Michael will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, corner Fendalton Road and Tui Street, Fendalton, on Thursday, June 6, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on June 5, 2019
