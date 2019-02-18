John CRANSTOUN

CRANSTOUN, John David:
It is with great sadness that Judy and Paul Lindsay and Lloyd and Sandra Cranstoun advise that our beloved brother, John David Cranstoun (ex Sergeant, RNZAF) passed away peacefully in Christchurch, with family by his side, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Dearly loved oldest son of the late Lloyd and Shirley Cranstoun. A loved brother, uncle and great-uncle, friend and "Uncle John" to many. A very much loved friend of Keith and Jacquelene Sandford, Richard and Vaughan and families. Messages to the Cranstoun Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Please contact Judy via email at [email protected] for funeral details.

Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019
