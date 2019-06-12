CLUCAS, John Paul (Jock):
Peacefully, on June 8, 2019, at the Lawrence Medical Centre, surrounded by his loving family; aged 70 years. Loved husband of the late Eleanor (Elly), much loved father and father-in-law of Lynore and Greg, Danny and Eileen, cherished Grandad of Michael, and Terry; Nikita; and great-Grandad to Paige, and Rielyn, loved son of the late Pauline and Ray Clucas, a loved brother and brother-in-law of Rayleen and Bruce McNamara, Allan, Lyn, Lyndall and Trent, David and Kerry, Grant and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Jock's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 12 Devon Street, Tapanui 9522.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019