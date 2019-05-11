CLAY, John Owen:
Of Wanaka. Passed peacefully at Enliven Retirement Home, Wanaka, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joan, adored father of Lynda Okero, Anjela Clay, Heather Clay, Lionel Clay and Michael Clay, loved grandfather of Samantha, Alex, Anna, Antony, Francis and Maddison, loved brother of David Clay , Pat Tyrrell and the late Shirley Clay. Long standing service with Lands & Survey National Park Service, Tongariro National Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aspiring Enliven Care, Wanaka, may be left at the service. A service to honour John's life will be held in the Luggate Hotel, on Tuesday, May 14, at 3.00pm. Messages to: 74 Lagoon Avenue, Albert Town 9305.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019