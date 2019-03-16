Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John CARTNEY. View Sign





Peacefully at Ashburton on Thursday, March 14, 2019, aged 79 years. Loved husband of the late Joan. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Lynda and Barney, Ian and Sandy, and Diane and Justin. Dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Youngest son of the late George and Betty Cartney, loved brother of George and Val Cartney, and Margaret and John Hume.

He will be sadly missed.

A service celebrating the life of John will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, March 18, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Cartney Family, 87 Kellands Hilll Road, Timaru 7975.







