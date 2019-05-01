BALNEAVES, John Robert:
(late of Whitcombe and Tombs) On April 15, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Brother of Andrew, and Mary (both deceased) and brother-in-law of Margaret, and the late Alec. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Holly Lea for their care of John and the professionalism and care by the staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Balneaves, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for John will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, May 6, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 1, 2019