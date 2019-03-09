ATKINSON, John Greig:
Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on March 6, 2019, aged 84 years. Loving husband of Rae Magson and the late Metua Atkinson. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Karen, Helen and Som, and the late Matthew. A much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Loved and respected friend of Suzanne, Tracey and Philip and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: C/- The Atkinson family, PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service for John will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Tuesday, March 12, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by a private family interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019