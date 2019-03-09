Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on March 6, 2019, aged 84 years. Loving husband of Rae Magson and the late Metua Atkinson. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Karen, Helen and Som, and the late Matthew. A much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Loved and respected friend of Suzanne, Tracey and Philip and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: C/- The Atkinson family, PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service for John will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Tuesday, March 12, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by a private family interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.







ATKINSON, John Greig:Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on March 6, 2019, aged 84 years. Loving husband of Rae Magson and the late Metua Atkinson. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Karen, Helen and Som, and the late Matthew. A much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Loved and respected friend of Suzanne, Tracey and Philip and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: C/- The Atkinson family, PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service for John will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Tuesday, March 12, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by a private family interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers