John Derek (Derek):

23.3.1934 - 23.2.2019

Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care on Saturday after a long battle, aged 84 years. Loved and devoted husband of Marion for 60 years, loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Jill, Mark (deceased), and Barbara and Steve Parr. Loved grandfather of Matthew, and Emma Aldous, Mitchell Aldous, and Connor Lassen. Many thanks for the wonderful home care from Ginny and Viv at Access, and for the exceptional care from Fran and the team at Wesley Care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Derek Aldous, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer in memory of Derek would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, 28 February, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







