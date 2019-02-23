Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna ADLER. View Sign



(nee Ivey):

Late of Raetihi, Taumarunui, Te Puke. Peacefully on February 21, 2019, at Strathallan Lifecare, Timaru, with Susan at her side; aged 78. Dearly loved wife of the late Claude. Mum and mother-in-law of Susan and Brian Hodgson (Pleasant Point), Maree and Stephen Piercy (Upper Hutt). Awesome and hardcase Gran of Andrew, Abby, Rebecca, Matt, Katarina, Connor, and Morgan, and proud great-grandmother of Millie, and expected baby.

"Your 9 years with

cancer is finally over

Rest in Peace."

A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Street Cats will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Special thanks to Jo's Strathallan family who have provided the most loving care and support. Messages C/- Adler family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, 7942.







