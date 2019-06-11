FLETCHER, Joceline Olive
(nee Franklin):
On June 9, 2019, Joceline passed away peacefully at The Oaks Senior Care Centre, in her 73rd year. Dearly loved mother of Lisa and Shane and much loved nana of Stephen and Nicholas. Much loved twin sister of Rosemary Ross and sister of Mark, Warwick and Liz, (England) and Allison Franklin. Loved auntie of Laura Franklin (England). Now at rest.
A service for Joceline willbe held on Wednesday, June 12, 10.00am at St Mark's Chapel, 14A Henry Wigram Drive, Wigram.
Published in The Press from June 11 to June 12, 2019