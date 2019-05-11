HAYES-SMITH,
Joanne Maree (Jo):
On May 9, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved soulmate of Terry, treasured mum and mum-in-law of Laura and Sam, and Emma, loved nan of Thomas, and Harry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jo Hayes-Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to The Motor Neurone Disease Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Jo's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, May 14, at 10.00am, interment to follow at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019