Joanne HAYES-SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers reach out to you all. Our love..."
    - Barry and Fiona Robin
  • "Terry thinking of you and the girls."
    - Mary & Eric Johnson
  • "HAYES-SMITH, Joanne Maree (Jo): Adored daughter of Bill..."
    - Joanne HAYES-SMITH
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

HAYES-SMITH,
Joanne Maree (Jo):
On May 9, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved soulmate of Terry, treasured mum and mum-in-law of Laura and Sam, and Emma, loved nan of Thomas, and Harry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jo Hayes-Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to The Motor Neurone Disease Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Jo's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, May 14, at 10.00am, interment to follow at Yaldhurst Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.