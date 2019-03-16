Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan TEALE. View Sign



Joan Lynda (nee Kearton):

On March 10, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bert Teale; mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and John Errington, Barry and Gail Teale, and Stuart Teale; sister of the late Stewart Kearton. Loved grandmother of Richard Errington, Katherine Errington, and Julia Errington-Scott, and great-grandmother of Rowan Errington, and Edward Scott. The family would like to thank Nurse Maude, the staff at Diana Isaac Hospital, and Dr Paul Peterson for their care of Joan in her final weeks. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 5023, Springlands, Blenheim 7241. In keeping with Joan's wishes, a private service has been held.







TEALE,Joan Lynda (nee Kearton):On March 10, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bert Teale; mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and John Errington, Barry and Gail Teale, and Stuart Teale; sister of the late Stewart Kearton. Loved grandmother of Richard Errington, Katherine Errington, and Julia Errington-Scott, and great-grandmother of Rowan Errington, and Edward Scott. The family would like to thank Nurse Maude, the staff at Diana Isaac Hospital, and Dr Paul Peterson for their care of Joan in her final weeks. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 5023, Springlands, Blenheim 7241. In keeping with Joan's wishes, a private service has been held. Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers