On March 10, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bert Teale; mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and John Errington, Barry and Gail Teale, and Stuart Teale; sister of the late Stewart Kearton. Loved grandmother of Richard Errington, Katherine Errington, and Julia Errington-Scott, and great-grandmother of Rowan Errington, and Edward Scott. The family would like to thank Nurse Maude, the staff at Diana Isaac Hospital, and Dr Paul Peterson for their care of Joan in her final weeks. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 5023, Springlands, Blenheim 7241. In keeping with Joan's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019