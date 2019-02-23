Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan SAXON. View Sign



Passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Rannerdale Veterans Village, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Karina, and the late Debbie. Will be dearly missed by all her grandchildren and her great-grandson. The family wish to thank the staff at Rannerdale for their love and care of Joan.

"Finally in the care of her

Lord and Saviour"

Messages for the family to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Joan will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, February 27 at 2.00pm.





SAXON, Joan:Passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Rannerdale Veterans Village, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Karina, and the late Debbie. Will be dearly missed by all her grandchildren and her great-grandson. The family wish to thank the staff at Rannerdale for their love and care of Joan."Finally in the care of herLord and Saviour"Messages for the family to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Joan will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, February 27 at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019

