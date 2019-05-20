PRICE, Joan:
Promoted To Glory, on May 18, 2019, peacefully at Rosecourt Rest Home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme Athol Price. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay, Beverley, Jennifer and Michael, and Christopher. Much loved nana of Robyn and Jeremy Dean, Claire and Jared O'Connell, David and Chontal Karlovsky, and James and Andre Karlovsky, and nana Joan of Nicholas, and Vincent Dean, Cameron, Jacob, and Cody O'Connell, and Arya Karlovsky. The family would like to thank the staff and carers at Rosewood Rest Home for the love and care shown to Joan. Messages to the Price family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in Salvation Army Christchurch City, Community and Worship Centre, corner of Colombo and Salisbury Streets, on Thursday, May 23, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019