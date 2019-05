POLASCHEK, Joan Patricia:Peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol, Barbara and George, Jeanette and Dave, Karl and Sue, Trudi and Rick. Loved grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Richard and Jocelyn. Loved aunt of David and Glenn. Messages to the Polaschek family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11.30am. Private cremation thereafter.