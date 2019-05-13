POLASCHEK, Joan Patricia:
Peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol, Barbara and George, Jeanette and Dave, Karl and Sue, Trudi and Rick. Loved grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Richard and Jocelyn. Loved aunt of David and Glenn. Messages to the Polaschek family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2019