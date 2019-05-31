McGIRR,
Joan May (nee Luff):
On May 29, 2019, at Evelyn's home, aged 92. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Evelyn and Roy Nixon. Much loved grandmother of Craig and Michelle (Christchurch), Ashley (dec), Elisabeth and Rob (Albuquerque), and James (Mackay). Proud great-grandmother of Blair, Drew and Ethan Nixon, and Ethan and Isaac Lamport. Messages to 19 Domett Street, Westport. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John's Ambulance Westport. The funeral service for Joan will be held at St John's Anglican Church, corner of Queen and Lyndhurst Streets, Westport, at 1.30pm, on Tuesday, June 4, followed by interment at Orowaiti Cemetery.
Resting in the care of
Ascot Funeral Home
22 Russell Street, Westport
Phone 7896441
Published in The Press from May 31 to June 1, 2019