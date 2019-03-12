Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan HENDRY. View Sign

HENDRY,

Joan Marie (nee Forman):

1930 - 2018

You left us 1 year ago today.

Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same,

We have to hide the heartache when someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you, sad are the tears the fall,

Living our lives without you is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true,

And when we needed someone we could always count on you.

The special years will not return when we were all together,

But with the love within our hearts, you will walk with us forever.

Sadly missed and thought of every day by her loving husband, Laurie, and lovingly remembered by her family.



