On March 25, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, in her 100th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Courtenay and Julia Heaphy (Greymouth), loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Cliff and Vern, Des and Olga, Ash and Barbara, and Ailsa and Ken Duffy (all deceased). A much loved wonderful aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt. Special thanks to the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House for their loving care of Joan. Messages to the family of Joan Heaphy, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Joan will be celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, on Thursday , March 28, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road.

Published in The Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
