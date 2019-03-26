Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan GUTHRIE. View Sign



GUTHRIE,

Joan Dorothy (nee Young):

Born August 7, 1927. Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, in her 92nd year. Our Guardian Angel. Loving wife of the late Hud Guthrie, Taumarunui. Dearly loved mother of John and Diane, Kevin and Judy, Jenny and Keith Tidswell. Special Nana to Alastair, Paul and Kristy, Tamara and Brent, Lynette, Emma and Regan, David and Sarah, Olivia and Ben, Jason and Victoria, Chelsea and Scott. Great-Nana of 8. Special thanks for the amazing care given by Staff at Bob Owens Retirement Village. Private Cremation. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Communications can be sent c/- 2/244 Meola Road, Point Chevalier, Auckland 1022.



