ANDERSON, Jillian Frances:
On May 19, 2019, peacefully at Holly Lea Retirement Village, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Lizzy, Craig and Kathy, Dinah and John, loved grandmother of Rachel, and Jason; Nick, and Emma; Henry, and Alice, and a loved great-grandmother, and sister of Gail. Special thanks to the staff at Holly Lea and Dr Sue Bargh for their loving care of Jillian. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jillian Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Jillian's request, a Private Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019