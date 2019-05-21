Jill LESLIE

LESLIE, Jill, (née Hewitson):
Passed away peacefully in Timaru after a short illness, on May 19, 2019, in her 72nd year. Loved wife of Ken, loving mother to Kieran and Nanny to Bianca. Sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Susan and Alice (dec), Noel and Tatiana, Peggy and Kevin, Helen and Brian, Lindsay and Claire, Jazz and Mary-Jane and Murray and Karen. Loving Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. As per Jill's request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held for Jill at the Timaru Bridge Club, 63 Wilson St, Timaru, on Saturday, May 25, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service.
Arohanui.

