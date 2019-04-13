BROWN, Jessie Rosalia
(nee Gould):
Peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Percy Brown (23rd Battalion 377368). Loved mother of Owen, and the late Ashley. Special thanks to the staff at Avonlea Rest Home for their loving care of Jessie. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Jessie's specific request a Private Cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019