(nee McDonald):

22.08.1911 - 02.05.2019

At Christchurch, aged 107 years. Jessie was Canterbury's oldest living resident. Loved wife of the late Percy (Bill). Cherished mother of the late Diana Thea, and Billy. Daughter of the late William and Mary McDonald, and sister of surviving siblings Bernard (Jim), and Marie. With love and special admiration we sadly farewell our treasured Nana Jess. Her sense of fun, tenacity of spirit and strong independence will be dearly missed yet hopefully shine in and on each of us in some way. Respected and well hugged nana of Suzanne, Paulette, Brenda, David, Thea, Heather and Jeanie, and 15 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge Diana Isaac Retirement Village staff's dedication to Jessie. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service, please do bring along a garden flower. Messages for the Alabone Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.

"Que Sera Sera"

A Private Funeral for Jessie will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, May 6 at 2.00pm.







