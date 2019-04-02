Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome FORD. View Sign



On March 29, 2019, Jerry was taken from us far too soon, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband of Jo, much loved dad of Ollie, and Bella, loved son of the late Robert and Joan Ford, loved brother of Robert, Joanne, Nicholas, Bridget, Marguerite, Simon, and Monique, loved son-in-law of Erik and the late Ann Wiig, and loved brother-in-law of Priscilla, Richard, Susan, and Mark. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jerome Ford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, April 5 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







FORD, Jerome John (Jerry):On March 29, 2019, Jerry was taken from us far too soon, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband of Jo, much loved dad of Ollie, and Bella, loved son of the late Robert and Joan Ford, loved brother of Robert, Joanne, Nicholas, Bridget, Marguerite, Simon, and Monique, loved son-in-law of Erik and the late Ann Wiig, and loved brother-in-law of Priscilla, Richard, Susan, and Mark. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jerome Ford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, April 5 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Press on Apr. 2, 2019

