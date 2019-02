ISHERWOOD,

Jennifer Anne:

1.12.51 - 18.02.19

Passed away on February 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Nigel. Loved daughter of Earl (dec) and Ivy Smith (Nelson). She was a loved and respected mother of Darian, Winsome, and Victoria (all of Christchurch), stepmother of Nicole (Christchurch), Jody (Nelson), and Kerry (London). Sister and sister-in-law to David and Saifon (Te Aroha), Robert and Lorraine (Nelson), Elizabeth and Peter (Nelson), and Nadia (Waihi). A devoted grandmother to Jessie, Olivia, Rachel, Josh and Brooke, and great-grandmother to Charlotte, Jackson, Lewis, and step-grandmother to Caleb, Kaiya and Dylan. A beloved aunt of Virginia and her children Eva-Rose and Hunter. Our sincere thanks go to the staff of the Nurse Maude Hospice, Merivale, for the compassionate care provided for Jenny and to her dear friend Polly for her assistance at this sad time. In accordance with Jenny's wishes a private service and cremation have been held. Messages to: 2/74 Racecourse Road, Sockburn, ChCh 8042.