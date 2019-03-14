Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette ROBERTS. View Sign



Jeanette Helen (nee Lang):

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Loved mother of Glenys and Mike; and Brent and Maree. Loved Grandma and Nana of Jamie and Chelsea; and Daniel and Nicole. Loved Great-Grandma of Carter. Loved sister of Murray and Valerie, and loved aunty of Stephanie. Special thanks to the staff at Kaiapoi Lodge and Hospital. Messages may be posted to the Roberts Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A Graveside Service for Jeanette will be held at the Kaiapoi Cemetery, 75 Adderley Terrace, Kaiapoi Tomorrow (Friday, March 15), at 1.30pm.







Published in The Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

