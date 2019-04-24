RADFORD, Jeanette Rose:
On April 19, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Denis. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Craig and Annette, and Mark and Jacqui, and loving Grandma to Jamie, Lucy, Charlie, and Oscar. Loved sister of Peter and Fred, sister-in-law to Glennis and Kelly, and beloved friend of Joy. A special thank you to the staff at Fitzgerald House for their love and care shown to Jeanette. Messages may be sent to the Radford family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to Celebrate Jeanette's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, April 26, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019