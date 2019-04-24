KING, Jeanette:
On April 20, 2019, peacefully and unexpectedly at home, aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Barry, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Pauline, Sue and Tim, and Julie, much loved nana of her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and loved stepmother of Peter, and Carol. Finally at rest with Barry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jeanette King, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to Celebrate Jeanette's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, April 30, at 10.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019