RIDDELL, Jean:

On March 3, 2019, at Westport. Aged 85 Years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Frank for 56 years, a very special friend to Pat Avery, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gary, Steve and Karen Riddell, Christine and John Powell, and Corrina and Allan Batt, much loved nana of her grandchildren and their partners; David and Jess, Jenny and Jono, Shannon and Ben, Craig and Kate, Erin and Leo, Lauren and Chris, Natalie and Andy, Charlotte and Jono, and Christopher, and a loved great-grandmother. A special thank you to the Staff of O'Connor Home and Dr Vaughan Leigh for their care and compassion. Messages to 33 Mill Street, Westport. In lieu of flowers, donations to O'Conor Home Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral service for Jean will be held at St Canice's Catholic Church, Brougham Street, Westport, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

