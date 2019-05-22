Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean LAMBIE. View Sign Death Notice



On May 20, 2019, passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Isobel, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Allan and Barbara, Neil (deceased) and Margaret, loved aunt of Ngaire, Alistair and Leslie, Ross and Donna, and Anne, and a loved great-aunt of all her great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Stoop, and the wonderful staff at The Oaks for their love and care of Jean. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean Lambie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Red Cross would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on Friday, May 24, at 1.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







