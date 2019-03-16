JOHNSTON, Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Taupo on 15th March 2019. Aged 97. Adored wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pru and Gavin McMahon (Taupo), Robyn and Alan Parkin (Upper Hutt) and Warwick and Jane Johnston (Petone). Cherished Nana and G-Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Jean's wishes a private family service will be held at a later date. All communications, C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019